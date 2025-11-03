Keeping Pawsative

Kitty is not happy.....over the weekend, most of her hair fell out. Which we are told is a good thing, as it means the chemo is working well. And they assure her it will all grow back.



She is currently sporting a black and white bandanna and looking every inch a pirate. More chemo tomorrow morning. Oh Deep Joy. 👨🏻‍🦲🏴‍☠️