Previous
Keeping Pawsative by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1752

Keeping Pawsative

Kitty is not happy.....over the weekend, most of her hair fell out. Which we are told is a good thing, as it means the chemo is working well. And they assure her it will all grow back.

She is currently sporting a black and white bandanna and looking every inch a pirate. More chemo tomorrow morning. Oh Deep Joy. 👨🏻‍🦲🏴‍☠️
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh bless her, poor Kitty. Her hair will be beautiful again. I like the pawsitive cat. Give her my love. xx
November 3rd, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Last Friday I had a full head of shoulder length hair........this morning.....a few wisps and a waste paper bin full of combed out lengths.......I did attack the longer wisps with scissors earlier ....am expecting the rest to fall out very soon...
November 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
@cutekitty I love the pawsitive cat, and you should be it Kitty! Sending pawsitive wishes and all the best :-)
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact