Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1752
Keeping Pawsative
Kitty is not happy.....over the weekend, most of her hair fell out. Which we are told is a good thing, as it means the chemo is working well. And they assure her it will all grow back.
She is currently sporting a black and white bandanna and looking every inch a pirate. More chemo tomorrow morning. Oh Deep Joy. 👨🏻🦲🏴☠️
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
4529
photos
139
followers
163
following
480% complete
View this month »
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
1st November 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitty
,
chemo
,
pawsative
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh bless her, poor Kitty. Her hair will be beautiful again. I like the pawsitive cat. Give her my love. xx
November 3rd, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Last Friday I had a full head of shoulder length hair........this morning.....a few wisps and a waste paper bin full of combed out lengths.......I did attack the longer wisps with scissors earlier ....am expecting the rest to fall out very soon...
November 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
@cutekitty
I love the pawsitive cat, and you should be it Kitty! Sending pawsitive wishes and all the best :-)
November 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close