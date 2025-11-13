Restocking

Just taken delivery of 600 blank CDs. Despite the decline in CD sales, as most people stream or download their music these days, we still manage to shift quite a lot of physical CD copies of our albums.



Which is just as well.................... as we make vary little money out of music downloads and streaming. People like Spotify and iTunes keep most of what you pay them for music and and pay the artists p-nuts. But if you buy a physical CD we actually get to keep most of the money you pay for it.



So if you like a band, please support them by buying their music on CD or on vinyl. this will allow them make a profit, pay their bills, eat and continue to make the music you love.



Guess I'd better get cracking on the new Changelings album. 😁