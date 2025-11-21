Another new creation.

My posts are getting very boring, but we are pretty much in lockdown at the moment and we are not getting out much, due to Kitty's chemo killing off her immune system. I don't think there is anything left in our house I haven't photographed and posted by now.



Jus a quick update on Kitty for those who are concerned about her.



She has had two lots of chemo so far. The first one was a bit of a nightmare as it reduced her white blood cells to zero and she had to spend 4 days in quarantine, in hospital with sepsis. I had to wear full PPE just visit her.



The second dose was a lot better and despite feeling a bit rough for a few days, she has been pretty good. Other than her hair falling out. But we were expecting that, Although I have to say, she is still beautiful, scrumptious and sexy without her hair.



She has the third dose (out of six) on Tuesday. So fingers crossed she will be OK with it again this time.



On the plus side, the doctors are very pleased with the results so far and the huge lump in her neck has almost disappeared already. So everybody is feeling positive and hoping for the best.