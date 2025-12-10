Sign up
Photo 1767
Look what I found.....
When I was clearing out some old photos........ This rather splendid young lady on her honeymoon 25 years ago.
A quick Kitty update.
She has had her third round of chemo, and apart from a couple of rough dip days, she has been pretty good. Just a bit lacking in energy.
Fourth dose of chemo is due on Tuesday. The doctors are all very pleased with her progress as the lump on her neck has almost completely disappeared.
We are booked in with the wig lady next Thursday, to see if there is one that she likes. If she finds one that she is happy with, I'll try to coax her into posing for a photo. 😁
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
