Getting wiggy with it. by swillinbillyflynn
Getting wiggy with it.

Spent the morning with the wig lady.....
Kitty tried on lots of wigs but she liked this one.

We have ordered this one with a proper fringe, a few blond highlights and not quite as thick and bushy.

Hopefully that should do the job til her own hair starts growing back in February.

It's also my birthday today.... or Billymas as I prefer to call it. Out celebrating tonight, and performing at a local folk session with our good buddies Shelley the blade Shiraz and Belladonna the poisoner. AKA. Captain and the blades. 😁
ace
Pat Knowles ace
Kitty looks beautiful & so young. Her wig will give her confidence while keeping her head warm. Happy birthday to you too…..hope you can both celebrate both wig & birthday later.
December 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Kitty you look beautiful… I like your choice very much…it’s a lovely style…
Happy billymas celebrations…
December 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Kitty's temporary wig suits her pretty face shape perfectly.

Happy Birthday.
December 18th, 2025  
moni kozi
That fits her so well!

Many happy returns of the day, Captain!
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
How cute!
December 18th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Perfect choice ♥️
December 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Happy Billymas! And @cutekitty you look amazing! Your new wig sounds superb. Good choice!
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful, it looks and sounds like the perfect choice! Happy Billymas 🍻
December 18th, 2025  
