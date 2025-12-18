Getting wiggy with it.

Spent the morning with the wig lady.....

Kitty tried on lots of wigs but she liked this one.



We have ordered this one with a proper fringe, a few blond highlights and not quite as thick and bushy.



Hopefully that should do the job til her own hair starts growing back in February.



It's also my birthday today.... or Billymas as I prefer to call it. Out celebrating tonight, and performing at a local folk session with our good buddies Shelley the blade Shiraz and Belladonna the poisoner. AKA. Captain and the blades. 😁