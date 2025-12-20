The Kajsamoor

So sad to see the sorry state the Kajsamoor has fallen into.



Several years ago she was a fine ship and the owner allowed us pirates to hold our meetings and rehearsals below deck. We also regularly performed on board to entertain tourists and visitors to the harbour. Several of our crew also volunteered to work for free, on helping maintain this beautiful and historic ship.



But sadly the whole harbour was sold off to a new owner, who has just let everything fall into wrack and ruin. We have very fond memories of our time onboard her, and it is heartbreaking to watch her crumbling away like this.



There is talk of towing her out to sea, and sinking her to be used for wreck diving. 😢