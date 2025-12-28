Previous
An interesting Christmas Present by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1776

An interesting Christmas Present

This, believe it or not, will at some point, be a steampunk bumble bee. But don't hold your breath....... it may take me a while. 😄
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
