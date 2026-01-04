Previous
Mermaid wall light. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1778

Mermaid wall light.

We ordered her for our mermaid themed campervan, but when she arrived, she was a gaudy gold colour all over. She looked like she should fit in well in Donald Trumps tasteless new gilded Oval Office.

So I decided to give her a bit of a paint job. Now she will fit perfectly in our van. 😁🧜🏼‍♀️
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
487% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I like your paint job! Gold all over doesn't sound great!
January 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact