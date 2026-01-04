Sign up
Previous
Photo 1778
Mermaid wall light.
We ordered her for our mermaid themed campervan, but when she arrived, she was a gaudy gold colour all over. She looked like she should fit in well in Donald Trumps tasteless new gilded Oval Office.
So I decided to give her a bit of a paint job. Now she will fit perfectly in our van. 😁🧜🏼♀️
4th January 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I like your paint job! Gold all over doesn't sound great!
January 4th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 4th, 2026
