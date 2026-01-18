Previous
Princess Lia by swillinbillyflynn
Princess Lia

She is such a sweet little girl. She has been a great comfort to both of us while we have been in quarantine, due to Kitty's chemo killing off her immune system.

Kitty update -

We have not had the best of times, since Kitty's 5th chemo session, 3 weeks ago. She has not been very well at all, over the past week or so. Very wobbly and no energy at all, but she is starting to pick up a bit, Just as well as her final chemo session is due in a weeks time.

The good news is that the lump in her neck has shrunk to size of a pea. It was the size of a large egg back in September. So fingers crossed the last session will get rid of it completely.

Just to add to our problems, I have my second cataract op on Tuesday. However, it works as well as the first one did, I'll be very happy indeed.

Wish us luck. 😁

Chrissie ace
Cats are a great comfort when you’re unwell. Princess Lia is gorgeous ❤️
Sending positive and healing vibes to you both
January 18th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Sending very best wishes to Kitty…..they do say the latter chemo is harder to recover from…..poor girl it’s a horrid time but sounds encouraging about the lump. Princess Lia will cuddle up next to her….such a calming & comforting feel.
January 18th, 2026  
Francoise ace
good to hear (I think). All the best
January 18th, 2026  
