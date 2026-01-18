Princess Lia

She is such a sweet little girl. She has been a great comfort to both of us while we have been in quarantine, due to Kitty's chemo killing off her immune system.



Kitty update -



We have not had the best of times, since Kitty's 5th chemo session, 3 weeks ago. She has not been very well at all, over the past week or so. Very wobbly and no energy at all, but she is starting to pick up a bit, Just as well as her final chemo session is due in a weeks time.



The good news is that the lump in her neck has shrunk to size of a pea. It was the size of a large egg back in September. So fingers crossed the last session will get rid of it completely.



Just to add to our problems, I have my second cataract op on Tuesday. However, it works as well as the first one did, I'll be very happy indeed.



Wish us luck. 😁



