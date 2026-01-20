Sign up
Previous
Photo 1780
Just back from my second cataract operation
Had the left eye done this time and it all seems to have gone very well. That's both eyes sorted out now, so, I should be able to see all of your fabulous photographs much more clearly from now on. 😁
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Tags
eyes
,
operation
,
cataract
,
selfie
Beverley
ace
Brilliant! Bright & healthy
January 20th, 2026
