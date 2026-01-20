Previous
Just back from my second cataract operation by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1780

Just back from my second cataract operation

Had the left eye done this time and it all seems to have gone very well. That's both eyes sorted out now, so, I should be able to see all of your fabulous photographs much more clearly from now on. 😁
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
487% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant! Bright & healthy
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact