Ringing the bell by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1781

Ringing the bell

Ringing the bell to signal the end of the chemotherapy journey. Last chemo session done. We just need to wait for a PET scan (I didn't even know she'd been microchipped 😆) in 6 weeks time that will hopefully confirm that she is all clear. So keep your fingers crossed for us.

As you can see. she has lost so much weight, she is only six and a half stone at the moment, the cumulative affect of 6 chemo sessions has really knocked the stuffing out of her, but I will now start force feeding her pies and lardy cake until she gets back to her normal weight. And massaging fertiliser into her scalp to encourage her hair to grow back. 🤣

She is feeling a bit rubbish at the moment, but hopefully she will be on the up and up from here on in. 😁
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Susan Wakely ace
Looking fab in spite of not feeling it.
January 29th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Such good news. Keep getting better Kitty. Still beautiful as ever ❤️
January 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
You are both smiling which is an uplifting sign.
January 29th, 2026  
summerfield ace
great news. i hope she continues to heal. like always she's so elegant. love that head scarf. i continue to include her in my prayers. be well, you both.
January 29th, 2026  
