With your love light shining......

Lady Luna would sing along, but she doesn't have the finest of singing voices. More like caterwauling than singing to be honest. 😺
Apologies from me and Kitty for not posting very much at the moment, other than the cats, but Kitty is still pretty much in quarantine. The only place we go out too is Tesco's and photo opportunities are very scarce in there, especially as the security guys get very grumpy and threatening if you try to take a photo in the store. Maybe I should take my Zenit photosniper camera next time, that would give then something to be grumpy about. 🤣 https://365project.org/swillinbillyflynn/challenges/2021-04-02
Kitty refuses to let me take a photo of her until her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes grow back, so that means no Kitty pics for a few months yet. 😟
I can't seem to convince her that her beauty has little to do with her hair and has more to with who she is and her beautiful smile.
Anyway, things are going well with Kitty's recovery, just waiting for a Pet scan in two weeks time, where we hope she will get the all clear and we can get back to having an outdoor life again. I've been working on the campervan and we are rearing to go come the spring.
Although my current definition of spring is "The time of year when the rain gets warmer. 😁