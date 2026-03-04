Previous
Rehabilitation by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1786

Rehabilitation

Kitty's first gig back with the pirates. We were playing at The Lost Gardens of Heligan as part of the world pasty championships. at the weekend,

She wasn't up to her usual bouncing about on stage with us, and she is still keeping her distance from people, but we found her a stool just off the side of the stage, where she felt comfortable.

I have to say, it was great to have our drummer back. She made it through a two hour set, without too much trouble. She is obviously getting her strength back. She did collapse on the sofa for a few hours when we got home. But she is on the road to recovery. It won't be long before she is back dancing about with us on the stage again. 😁
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how fantastic - rock on Kitty!
March 4th, 2026  
Neil ace
Amazing news, get strong Kitty
March 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
That a positive move forward and good to see.
March 4th, 2026  
Janice ace
Thats great, well done Kitty.
March 4th, 2026  
carol white ace
Well done to Kitty
March 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact