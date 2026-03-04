Rehabilitation

Kitty's first gig back with the pirates. We were playing at The Lost Gardens of Heligan as part of the world pasty championships. at the weekend,



She wasn't up to her usual bouncing about on stage with us, and she is still keeping her distance from people, but we found her a stool just off the side of the stage, where she felt comfortable.



I have to say, it was great to have our drummer back. She made it through a two hour set, without too much trouble. She is obviously getting her strength back. She did collapse on the sofa for a few hours when we got home. But she is on the road to recovery. It won't be long before she is back dancing about with us on the stage again. 😁