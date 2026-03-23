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Captain and the Blades by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1792

Captain and the Blades

In full flow..........

Did a two hour set in The Anchor Inn, in Cockwood on Sunday. All part of the ever growing Cockwood Shanty Festival.

You can just see Kitty (far right) banging her drum.

We had a great weekend, And I'm happy to report that Kitty is getting back to full strength. Four gigs in two days with no ill effects..... but afew days R&R on the sofa may be needed now.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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Beverley ace
i'm soo happy to read this... a lot of rest time & good food.
super photo... congrats once again...
March 23rd, 2026  
Dianne ace
That’s so lovely to hear that you are both back doing what you so enjoy.
March 23rd, 2026  
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