Captain and the Blades

In full flow..........



Did a two hour set in The Anchor Inn, in Cockwood on Sunday. All part of the ever growing Cockwood Shanty Festival.



You can just see Kitty (far right) banging her drum.



We had a great weekend, And I'm happy to report that Kitty is getting back to full strength. Four gigs in two days with no ill effects..... but afew days R&R on the sofa may be needed now.