Toying with ideas.....

.....for the cover of the Changelings third album. We are liking this idea very much. Still writing and recording songs for the album, so the release date is a way off yet, but we are trying to get ahead of the game and putting all the pieces in place.
I'm sure that some of you are a bit confused about the various bands I perform with, so just to avoid any confusion, I actually play in 3 different bands at the moment.
The Changelings - An alternative rock band where I work together with my good friend Shelley Shiraz. We don't perform live (yet) and it is very much a studio project at the moment.
Captain & the Blades - is a rocky sea shanty band comprising, myself, Shelley, Kitty and our good friend Belladonna. We are a gigging band performing all sorts of rocky sea shanties, songs of the sea and our own original material.
The Pirates of St. Piran - this is Similar to Captain & the Blades only there about 30 of us, and we make a much bigger noise and raise money for local charities, such as, Children's Hospice Southwest, The RNLI and the Cornwall air ambulance service. We have raised over £100,000 so far and are still going strong.
So that's probably as clear as mud. Some days even I get confused about which band I'm performing with today. 😄