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Kitty with a large G&T by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1801

Kitty with a large G&T

She did deserve it after walking the length of Falmouth and back again.

She is slowly getting her strength and stamina back....... Just as well, as we have a two hour gig in The Prince of Wales in Falmouth on Sunday.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Bless her! She is looking fantastic.....but then she always does.
April 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 14th, 2026  
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