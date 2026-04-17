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They took their time getting around to this......... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1804

They took their time getting around to this.........

Yesterday, we attended the wedding of our two dear friends, Trevor and Ruth. They have been together for 53 years, and yesterday they finally tied the knot.

Trevor is one of our Pirates of St. Piran crew, and at the grand old age of 84, still regularly sings with us at most of our gigs.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

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@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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Kitty Hawke ace
Awww....that was a lovely wedding day....so calm and relaxed...enjoyed it so much.
April 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet! Kitty you're looking good, kiddo!
April 17th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
Well down to three lively couple. No point in rushing into these things.
April 17th, 2026  
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