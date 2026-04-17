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Previous
Photo 1804
They took their time getting around to this.........
Yesterday, we attended the wedding of our two dear friends, Trevor and Ruth. They have been together for 53 years, and yesterday they finally tied the knot.
Trevor is one of our Pirates of St. Piran crew, and at the grand old age of 84, still regularly sings with us at most of our gigs.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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Album
365 - 2021 onwards
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Canon EOS 850D
Taken
16th April 2026 10:45am
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trevor
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ruth
Kitty Hawke
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Awww....that was a lovely wedding day....so calm and relaxed...enjoyed it so much.
April 17th, 2026
Mags
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Oh how sweet! Kitty you're looking good, kiddo!
April 17th, 2026
John Falconer
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Great capture.
Well down to three lively couple. No point in rushing into these things.
April 17th, 2026
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Well down to three lively couple. No point in rushing into these things.