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Previous
Photo 1807
Captain & The Blades
At the Prince of Wales in Falmouth yesterday,
And if you want to hear a snippet of what we sounded like...... check it out here
https://www.facebook.com/677888551/videos/1477919683735618/?idorvanity=1398494931961463
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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365 - 2021 onwards
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gig
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blades
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captain
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falmouth
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
April 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful happy photo of you all... Awesome
April 20th, 2026
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