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Cats are strange creatures by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1809

Cats are strange creatures

It doesn't matter that they have dozens of fun catnip toys to play with....... their favourite thing is a sheet of A4 paper to sit on and a piece of string to chase.

Is there such a thing as a cat therapist I could phone. 😁
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

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@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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