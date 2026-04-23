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Photo 1810
Webber Hill in Falmouth
Not for the feint hearted.
I often wonder why they have those two drains at the bottom of the slope. They seem a little unnecessary to me. It's not as water is going to pool on the steps is it? 😁
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
13th April 2026 11:05am
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