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Webber Hill in Falmouth by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1810

Webber Hill in Falmouth

Not for the feint hearted.

I often wonder why they have those two drains at the bottom of the slope. They seem a little unnecessary to me. It's not as water is going to pool on the steps is it? 😁
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

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@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
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