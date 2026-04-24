Millefiori Leggero Appassimento

I'm not one to judge books by their covers, or wines by their labels.



However I did find this label artwork very appealing. sort of a cross between Klimt and Rossetti I thought.



Leggero Appassimento translates from the Italian to "Light withering" in English, which is slightly less appealing than the artwork, but I thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt, and purchased a bottle........ It was on special offer, reduced to £8.50.



To my great joy and delight, it is absolutely delicious, I went back to Tesco's today, and bought several more bottles. Happy days. 😁

