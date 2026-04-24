Previous
Millefiori Leggero Appassimento by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1811

Millefiori Leggero Appassimento

I'm not one to judge books by their covers, or wines by their labels.

However I did find this label artwork very appealing. sort of a cross between Klimt and Rossetti I thought.

Leggero Appassimento translates from the Italian to "Light withering" in English, which is slightly less appealing than the artwork, but I thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt, and purchased a bottle........ It was on special offer, reduced to £8.50.

To my great joy and delight, it is absolutely delicious, I went back to Tesco's today, and bought several more bottles. Happy days. 😁
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice, I have bought wines mostly because of the label!
April 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful label... sounds a winner!!! enjoy
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact