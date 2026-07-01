Got a new toy eeew eee eeeew to keep my head expanding

As someone who loves (and collects) vintage film cameras, when I saw this, I just couldn't resist it.It's built and looks like a vintage film camera, but is, in fact, a pretty decent digital camera.The instructions are all in Chinese.... but it is very intuitive and it is a pretty good point and shoot camera, with a decent zoom lens on it. Not much in the the way of manual controls. But as a compact, lightweight, hang it round your neck when you are out and about type camera. it is pretty good. Not sure how many megapixels it has. but the images it produces, slow lightroom down quite significantly when processing them.......It came with a whole box full of filters and accessories.It is the sort of camera that draws a lot of attention and random strangers who will probably interested in what it is.You will have to excuse the cat fur all over it. Nothing get into my house without the cat's conducting a full survey, before granting their full approval.There are a couple of test shots here,