Lockdown update 2027

Covid lockdown update 9/1/2027



It is now 6 years since we went into full Covid lockdown. Today, the government podcast informed us there were 5,545 deaths in the last 24 hours and 5 new varients of Covid-27 have been detected in the last month. New vaccines will be issued as soon as they are available.



It has also been reported that urgent talks have been taking place between King Boris, Princess Merkel and Emporer Macron, to discuss how best to strengthen coastal defences against the constant raids from The Dark Lord Tumps pirate fleet.



Civilians are now on half rations and I must admit that we have become very reliant on the the odd rat or two that the cats bring in as gifts for us.



We have been allocated new home manufacturing tasks this week and are busy here in our bunker making rolls of barbed wire.



King Boris and Lord High Wizard Farage both assure us the the end is in sight and that they are working tirelessly to lift the full lockdown by the end of the decade.



In other news we have been secretly tuning in to the illegal (non government) radio stations and they keep talking about a Covid free paradise in New Zealand where people are allowed out doors and can walk freely in the sunshine, but surely this can't possibly be true can it?



