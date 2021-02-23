Sign up
94 / 365
Every Picture Tells a Story
Rock and roll Triptych. Inconceivably better on black. :)
My contribution to this weeks fiveplustwo Triptych story theme
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break ok of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are...
Tags
b&w
,
guitar
,
rock
,
mono
,
triptych
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-triptychstory
JackieR
ace
Geniously Genius!!!
February 23rd, 2021
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank ye most kindly my dear. :)
February 23rd, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
cool diptych
February 23rd, 2021
