Repurposing by swillinbillyflynn
Repurposing

I am very keen on recycling, upcycling, repurposing and scavanging and always look for new and creative ways to do this.

One of my favourites, is to repurpose the skulls of my enemies as a set of rather attractive cereal bowls. I guess that makes me a cereal killer......... :)

However, I am after a set of six and only have five so far, so I cannot stress highly enough, the importance of not upsetting me at the moment.

My contribution to this week's @fiveplustwo repurpose theme.
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Kitty Hawke
Note to self......must remember not to put these into the dishwasher.......
June 25th, 2021  
Annie D
hahahahahahaha
June 25th, 2021  
