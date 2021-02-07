Previous
All's Fair by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1119

All's Fair

For the album cover challenge.

I know I'm not following the instructions but this is the actual cover for the forthcoming album by Captain & The Blade. (That's me and my musical collaborator Shelley The Blade). It will be released once this blasted endless lockdown is over.

If anybody is interested..... here is a sneak preview of a track from the album
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=988EXvQij_o
