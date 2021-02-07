Sign up
All's Fair
For the album cover challenge.
I know I'm not following the instructions but this is the actual cover for the forthcoming album by Captain & The Blade. (That's me and my musical collaborator Shelley The Blade). It will be released once this blasted endless lockdown is over.
If anybody is interested..... here is a sneak preview of a track from the album
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=988EXvQij_o
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break ok of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are...
