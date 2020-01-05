Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
147 / 365
Texas Longhorn Record Holder
This guy has a huge span and is a record holder...very impressive
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Salt Water Woman
@swwoman
Have been taking "pictures" all my life but decided, when we retired 5 years ago, to up the game and actually become a photographer.. ...
147
photos
8
followers
12
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III
Taken
5th October 2019 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
animals
,
longhorn
,
farmlife
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close