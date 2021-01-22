Previous
Cam is one by tabbylynne82
Cam is one

It was cold and cloudy this day and Camden was not feeling it. Luckily we got a few smiles in. I had to photoshop a runny nose and I added a preset with a few hand adjustments.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Tabitha

@tabbylynne82
