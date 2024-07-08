As the Sustainability team, our mission is to develop and implement strategies that promote environmental, social, and economic sustainability within the organization. We work collaboratively across departments to reduce our carbon footprint, enhance resource efficiency, and encourage sustainable practices. Our team ensures compliance with environmental regulations and drives continuous improvement towards our sustainability goals, fostering a culture of responsibility, innovation, and long-term positive impact.
Pharmapac NZ's Tablet Bottle Packaging excels in design, quality, and sustainability. The bottles feature child-resistant yet easy-to-open closures, made from high-grade, food-safe plastics. Committed to eco-friendliness, Pharmapac NZ ensures their products are recyclable and manufactured with minimal environmental impact. Offering customizable sizes and shapes, their packaging meets stringent international standards, making Pharmapac NZ a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical industry.