Photo 2287
Four Mile Walk, Phase I
Because a bus was delayed, I ended up deciding to walk downtown to an appointment. The sun was shining despite the cold temperatures, so all in all, it was rather pleasant.
Only camera was my iPhone 11, which served me well. Processed in LR.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3376
photos
464
followers
175
following
626% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Album
main_album
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
chicago
,
structure
,
chicago_avenue
