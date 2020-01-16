Previous
Next
Four Mile Walk, Phase I by taffy
Photo 2287

Four Mile Walk, Phase I

Because a bus was delayed, I ended up deciding to walk downtown to an appointment. The sun was shining despite the cold temperatures, so all in all, it was rather pleasant.
Only camera was my iPhone 11, which served me well. Processed in LR.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
626% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise