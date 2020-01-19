Pelican Buddies in Flight

This week's "60 Minutes" (a US TV program with coverage of news and human interest stories) had a segment described the Photo Ark Project - https://www.joelsartore.com/gallery/the-photo-ark/ - of a photographer trying to photograph all species, especially those that may be extinct by the end of this century. It's an amazing project and his photos are just gorgeous portraits. I went through my archive to find an animal photo to work on. This pelican pair is from my sailing trip last October. The sky, though, is from a telephoto image of Chicago clouds on a sunny day. Combined in Luminar 4, then processed in LR.