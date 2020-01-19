Previous
Pelican Buddies in Flight by taffy
Photo 2290

Pelican Buddies in Flight

This week's "60 Minutes" (a US TV program with coverage of news and human interest stories) had a segment described the Photo Ark Project - https://www.joelsartore.com/gallery/the-photo-ark/ - of a photographer trying to photograph all species, especially those that may be extinct by the end of this century. It's an amazing project and his photos are just gorgeous portraits. I went through my archive to find an animal photo to work on. This pelican pair is from my sailing trip last October. The sky, though, is from a telephoto image of Chicago clouds on a sunny day. Combined in Luminar 4, then processed in LR.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful! Love the Photo Ark project!
January 20th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous image
January 20th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Outstanding
January 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning, that is one amazing project. Thanks for the link.
January 20th, 2020  
Rosie Kerr ace
Beautiful! Joel's work on the Photo Ark is really amazing. I believe that he began this project when he was kind of relegated to home, because his wife had breast cancer and he needed to care for the kids. I really love how he made creative "lemonade" to lift up a vital issue.
January 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
@rosiekerr Yes, that's the one. He's a remarkable man an his project is so inspiring!
January 20th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow this is amazing!
January 20th, 2020  
