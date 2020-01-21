Sign up
Photo 2292
Urban Winter Walk in the Shadows
This scene is from an afternoon stroll through Millennium Park. The fence is what sets off the area where the Bean is from the Pritzker Pavilion where the concerts are held.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
winter
shadows
chicago
millennium_park
Milanie
ace
What great lines - so much more noticeable in b&w
January 22nd, 2020
