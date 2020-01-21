Previous
Urban Winter Walk in the Shadows by taffy
Photo 2292

Urban Winter Walk in the Shadows

This scene is from an afternoon stroll through Millennium Park. The fence is what sets off the area where the Bean is from the Pritzker Pavilion where the concerts are held.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Taffy

Milanie ace
What great lines - so much more noticeable in b&w
January 22nd, 2020  
