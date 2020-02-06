Previous
Creature Drops By
Photo 2308

Creature Drops By

Not sure who this creature was that stopped by and sat across from me at the dinner table tonight. He (or she) declined to come in, just stayed in this position, looking at the view to the north.
6th February 2020

Taffy

