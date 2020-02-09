Previous
Next
Winter Forms in Nature by taffy
Photo 2311

Winter Forms in Nature

Filling in a missing day for the monthly calendar view.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
633% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wow - they're long and so clear
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise