Photo 2314
Museum Campus Across the Bay
Taken with my new superwide angle 14-30 lens, which I think I'm going to like a lot! It's so lightweight, so perfect for travel or longer walks.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3408
photos
464
followers
176
following
633% complete
View this month »
2
1
main_album
NIKON Z 6
11th February 2020 11:00am
b&w
architecture
shedd aquarium and adler planetarium on lake michigan
Milanie
ace
What a view that lens gives you. Gorgeous clouds that go perfectly with the scene
February 13th, 2020
