Previous
Next
Museum Campus Across the Bay by taffy
Photo 2314

Museum Campus Across the Bay

Taken with my new superwide angle 14-30 lens, which I think I'm going to like a lot! It's so lightweight, so perfect for travel or longer walks.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
633% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a view that lens gives you. Gorgeous clouds that go perfectly with the scene
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise