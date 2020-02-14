Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2316
Symphony Center Celebrates Valentine's Day
An iPhone image processed in LR for Flash of Red day. The performance was part of the jazz series, featuring instrumental interpretations of Nat King Cole. A fun evening!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3410
photos
464
followers
176
following
634% complete
View this month »
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
Latest from all albums
2310
2311
2312
923
2313
2314
2315
2316
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th February 2020 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
sc
,
auditorium
,
selective_color
,
flashofred2020
Richard Brown
ace
That's rather nice :) fav
February 15th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Great flash of red! Perfect for the theme!
February 15th, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
What a marvelously splashy use of red! I'm so envious of your lovely evening spent here...Nat King Cole! What could be lovelier?!!!
February 15th, 2020
Michelle Renee
ace
So jealous! Would have loved to attend a symphony like that. Fantastic splash of red too!!
February 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close