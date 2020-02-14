Previous
Next
Symphony Center Celebrates Valentine's Day by taffy
Photo 2316

Symphony Center Celebrates Valentine's Day

An iPhone image processed in LR for Flash of Red day. The performance was part of the jazz series, featuring instrumental interpretations of Nat King Cole. A fun evening!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
634% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Richard Brown ace
That's rather nice :) fav
February 15th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Great flash of red! Perfect for the theme!
February 15th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
What a marvelously splashy use of red! I'm so envious of your lovely evening spent here...Nat King Cole! What could be lovelier?!!!
February 15th, 2020  
Michelle Renee ace
So jealous! Would have loved to attend a symphony like that. Fantastic splash of red too!!
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise