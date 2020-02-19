Previous
Next
Wonky City in B&W by taffy
Photo 2317

Wonky City in B&W

Junko was visiting tonight so of course we were taking iPhone shots in the blue hour and as the sun set.
See Junko's wonderful shot in color here: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-02-18
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
634% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Fantastic view
February 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
it looks awesome on black!
February 19th, 2020  
Katie
Amazing shot!
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise