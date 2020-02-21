Sign up
Photo 2319
Shadow Buddies
Played a bit as the sun was setting with wood-man and his shadow counterpart.
Further play in processing in my extras album:
https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-02-21
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
3415
photos
462
followers
176
following
635% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
21st February 2020 4:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadow
,
low-key
,
wood-man
Walks @ 7
ace
Great fun!
February 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Great light and shadow.
February 22nd, 2020
KWind
ace
So fun!
February 22nd, 2020
