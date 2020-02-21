Previous
Shadow Buddies by taffy
Photo 2319

Shadow Buddies

Played a bit as the sun was setting with wood-man and his shadow counterpart.
Further play in processing in my extras album: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-02-21
Walks @ 7 ace
Great fun!
February 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Great light and shadow.
February 22nd, 2020  
KWind ace
So fun!
February 22nd, 2020  
