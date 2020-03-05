Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2326
C'mon, Look at What I Can Do!
Pelicans were quite funny to watch as they took various positions on this log. The one on the right seemed to be trying to get the other's attention, sort of dancing away while they ignored him.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3422
photos
463
followers
176
following
637% complete
View this month »
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
Latest from all albums
925
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th March 2020 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pelicans
,
estuary
,
cabosanjose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close