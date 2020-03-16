Previous
Next
I'm Free!! by taffy
Photo 2333

I'm Free!!

I, Danbo of Chicago, have just been released. Taffy has gotten me together with old friends like P3, Llama, Big D, Little D, and others. It's been amazing! On the TV was a lot about humans having to be socially distanced or isolated but apparently it means all of us inanimate folks get to come out of our cases and hang out together, so there is a little silver lining here. We know when we do get to leave our cases, we have new experiences that Taffy shares on Project 365. Today I got to watch snow come down over the city. Who knows what tomorrow will bring?
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cute
March 16th, 2020  
petaqui ace
Really cool shot! And also, cool text as the toy talking :P
March 16th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
How great to be free at last. Watching snow?! Oh my! I look forward to seeing you and your friends on 365!
March 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
A surprised face! Not surprising - snow here in Chicago - must be really cold with that big lake alongside!
March 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Heyyyy Danbo! So nice to see you. Looking forward to your adventures, what fun 😎😀
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise