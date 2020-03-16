I'm Free!!

I, Danbo of Chicago, have just been released. Taffy has gotten me together with old friends like P3, Llama, Big D, Little D, and others. It's been amazing! On the TV was a lot about humans having to be socially distanced or isolated but apparently it means all of us inanimate folks get to come out of our cases and hang out together, so there is a little silver lining here. We know when we do get to leave our cases, we have new experiences that Taffy shares on Project 365. Today I got to watch snow come down over the city. Who knows what tomorrow will bring?