Always Negotiating, Especially Now

Finally, we're out again! It was so beautiful out we wanted to go to a park but apparently, humans have to be really careful these days, so we ended up hanging out watching TV, taking turns. Yeah, the turn-taking became a bit of an issue with P3 and Little D, but we're working on "negotiation," "perspective-taking," and even talking about what counts as "worthy" of watching. A good learning experience.