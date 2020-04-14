Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2354
Street Bokeh
From yesterday's drive downtown, I thought it interesting to see the single red of the car in the distance. All other lights/bokeh are the street lights near and far. It felt this surreal to be outdoors.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Tags
bokeh
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 15th, 2020
