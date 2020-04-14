Previous
Street Bokeh by taffy
Photo 2354

Street Bokeh

From yesterday's drive downtown, I thought it interesting to see the single red of the car in the distance. All other lights/bokeh are the street lights near and far. It felt this surreal to be outdoors.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 15th, 2020  
