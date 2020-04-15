Previous
Nighttime in the City by taffy
Nighttime in the City

Another from my ride outside. This is the Board of Trade with the goddess of agriculture statue at the top. Normally, the street is too filled with cars to be able to see the full building.
This one is best on black.
15th April 2020

Taffy

Graeme Stevens ace
Nice of them to leave the lights on for you ;)
April 16th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh wow! This is just fantastic.
April 16th, 2020  
