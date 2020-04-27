Sunrise Over a Tatio Geyser

Two of my friends and I taking turns leading Zoom 'tours' for us every other week. Three weeks ago we went to Paris, and last week to a festival in Japan. I'm 'taking them' to the Atacama Desert in Chile next Tuesday, so am searching YouTube videos and revisiting photos from a memorable 2014 trip Jim and I did with @jyokota and her husband, just after our house fire that led us to our current condo. I'm amazed at (a) how poor my processing skills were then and (b) the beauty of the country. I spent a bunch of time today deciding on which archived photos to process and use in prep for leading our 'zoom tour' next Tuesday. This was taken on a morning excursion where we left about 4:00 a.m. to get to the geyser area for sunrise.