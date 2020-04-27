Previous
Sunrise Over a Tatio Geyser by taffy
Sunrise Over a Tatio Geyser

Two of my friends and I taking turns leading Zoom 'tours' for us every other week. Three weeks ago we went to Paris, and last week to a festival in Japan. I'm 'taking them' to the Atacama Desert in Chile next Tuesday, so am searching YouTube videos and revisiting photos from a memorable 2014 trip Jim and I did with @jyokota and her husband, just after our house fire that led us to our current condo. I'm amazed at (a) how poor my processing skills were then and (b) the beauty of the country. I spent a bunch of time today deciding on which archived photos to process and use in prep for leading our 'zoom tour' next Tuesday. This was taken on a morning excursion where we left about 4:00 a.m. to get to the geyser area for sunrise.
What a great idea to do those Zoom tours Taffy, very good thinking. Processing skills or not, this is fascinating landscape, never seen anything like it. Reminds me of the kind of scene you see in sci-fi movies.
April 28th, 2020  
@golftragic Thanks! I started this one over again, from three images. The one I had done looked so over processed it was absurd! Re-doing the images is really therapeutic for some reason.
April 28th, 2020  
