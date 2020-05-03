Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2370
Walking through the Lyric Opera Portico
A scene that is a rare capture -- a single person walking through this portico. It's a dramatic structure at the entrance to the opera house, extending a full city block.
The sign where they usually post the performance instead said: "Stay home. Sing in the shower. We do."
Posted that on Facebook if curious:
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10220784238729822&set=a.1258479856126&type=3&theater
An iPhone shot, processed in Lightroom.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3471
photos
454
followers
173
following
649% complete
View this month »
Tags
architecture
,
chicago
,
columns
,
opera_house.
Diane Owens
ace
Beautiful architecture. Deserted city photos have such an eerie feeling to them. Fav.
May 5th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful lines
May 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
a great capture with all those wonderful lines. I can imagine what it usually looks like.
May 5th, 2020
petaqui
ace
So empty, love the framing!
May 5th, 2020
