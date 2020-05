Walking through the Lyric Opera Portico

A scene that is a rare capture -- a single person walking through this portico. It's a dramatic structure at the entrance to the opera house, extending a full city block.The sign where they usually post the performance instead said: "Stay home. Sing in the shower. We do."Posted that on Facebook if curious: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10220784238729822&set=a.1258479856126&type=3&theater An iPhone shot, processed in Lightroom.