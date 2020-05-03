Previous
Walking through the Lyric Opera Portico by taffy
Photo 2370

Walking through the Lyric Opera Portico

A scene that is a rare capture -- a single person walking through this portico. It's a dramatic structure at the entrance to the opera house, extending a full city block.
The sign where they usually post the performance instead said: "Stay home. Sing in the shower. We do."
Posted that on Facebook if curious: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10220784238729822&set=a.1258479856126&type=3&theater
An iPhone shot, processed in Lightroom.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
649% complete

View this month »

Diane Owens ace
Beautiful architecture. Deserted city photos have such an eerie feeling to them. Fav.
May 5th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful lines
May 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
a great capture with all those wonderful lines. I can imagine what it usually looks like.
May 5th, 2020  
petaqui ace
So empty, love the framing!
May 5th, 2020  
