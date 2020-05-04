Sunrise in Valley of the Moon

I led my zoom tour of the Atacama desert today and my friends said they thought it was a great success! And it gave me reason to review, re-process, and cull the 'unworthy' images. This is a reprocessing of the sunset in Valley of the Moon, known for its almost surreal colors and beauty. We weren't disappointed, as you can see. I could appreciate this trip with the benefit of 6 years hindsight, as a unique and treasured time traveling in an incredible area with our friends Junko and Bill. Those were the days, in so many ways! From December 2014, reprocessed last night.