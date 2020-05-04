Previous
Sunrise in Valley of the Moon by taffy
Photo 2371

Sunrise in Valley of the Moon

I led my zoom tour of the Atacama desert today and my friends said they thought it was a great success! And it gave me reason to review, re-process, and cull the 'unworthy' images. This is a reprocessing of the sunset in Valley of the Moon, known for its almost surreal colors and beauty. We weren't disappointed, as you can see. I could appreciate this trip with the benefit of 6 years hindsight, as a unique and treasured time traveling in an incredible area with our friends Junko and Bill. Those were the days, in so many ways! From December 2014, reprocessed last night.
Taffy

Jane Pittenger ace
Glorious. What an amazing experience
May 6th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great light and processing
May 6th, 2020  
