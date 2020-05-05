Sign up
Photo 2372
Ghost City
Gap filling, no need to comment...
I was fascinated by the reflection of the buildings to the east as I was looking southwest. I liked the metaphor of the ghostly city.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th April 2020 3:48pm
Tags
reflections
,
skyline
,
chicago
Rosie Kind
ace
It’s an interesting effect
May 9th, 2020
Loopy-Lou
ace
Fabulous, love this
May 9th, 2020
