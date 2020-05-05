Previous
Ghost City by taffy
Ghost City

Gap filling, no need to comment...
I was fascinated by the reflection of the buildings to the east as I was looking southwest. I liked the metaphor of the ghostly city.
Taffy

ace
@taffy
Rosie Kind ace
It’s an interesting effect
May 9th, 2020  
Loopy-Lou ace
Fabulous, love this
May 9th, 2020  
