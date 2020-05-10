Previous
Uncommon Architecture by taffy
Photo 2376

Uncommon Architecture

Another drive-by photo. This building has a most unusual base, only as wide as the utility section of the building -- elevators and pipes. I like it's reflective siding -- especially on a sunny day.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Photo Details

Lois ace
Beautiful photo on a sunny day in Chicago with the fluffy clouds reflected in the angular architecture.
May 11th, 2020  
