Photo 2379
Blue Angels Flyover #2
From yesterday's flyover. This one was taking looking straight north. Does anyone know the purpose of the lone plane? It flew before, above, and behind at various times during the show.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3480
photos
455
followers
173
following
651% complete
View this month »
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
12th May 2020 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicago
,
jets
,
blue_angels
Louise & Ken
ace
What a moment to see and to view so beautifully!! I'll return to see when someone has an answer to the question; I'll be curious to know as well!
May 14th, 2020
