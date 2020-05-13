Previous
Blue Angels Flyover #2 by taffy
Blue Angels Flyover #2

From yesterday's flyover. This one was taking looking straight north. Does anyone know the purpose of the lone plane? It flew before, above, and behind at various times during the show.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Taffy

Louise & Ken ace
What a moment to see and to view so beautifully!! I'll return to see when someone has an answer to the question; I'll be curious to know as well!
May 14th, 2020  
