Under the Tracks by taffy
Under the Tracks

I was drawn to the patterns from the shadows of the overhead tracks combined with the side of the supports, as I was looking down the Chicago River.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
tony gig
Fantastic...
May 29th, 2020  
