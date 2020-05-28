Sign up
Photo 2392
Under the Tracks
I was drawn to the patterns from the shadows of the overhead tracks combined with the side of the supports, as I was looking down the Chicago River.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
chicago
,
chicago_river
,
lake_street
tony gig
Fantastic...
May 29th, 2020
